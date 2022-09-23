"Elite" - Sheffield United teammate draws Sadio Mane comparisons with Iliman Ndiaye

The 22-year-old Blade has been named in Aliou Cissé’s latest squad to face Bolivia and Iran after making his international debut earlier this season, continuing a rapid rise to stardom that has seen him score five goals in 10 league games to help his club to the top of the Championship.

His latest strike helped seal a 2-0 win at Preston North End last time out, a wonderful piece of composure and finish that has become common practice for a prodigiously-talented young man surely destined for the top.

Training and playing with the likes of Mane and Chelsea stars Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly can only benefit the young man’s development – and Chris Basham, his United teammate, can already see some resemblance with former Liverpool star Mané.

“If Iliman’s on your team in training, you relax because you know he can do anything,” Basham told Star columnist Alan Biggs’ Sheffield Live TV show.

“But if you’re up against him, he’s so hard to play against. He uses his body so well, his feet are so fast and he’s so powerful.

“He’s going to be elite. He's learning very well, his finishing is good and he'll be the first to put his hand up it can be better at times. But he’s only 22 and he’s scoring some outrageous goals.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match at Preston North End. Isaac Parkin/PA

“The boys all buzz off how good he is and it's a privilege to have him in our side.

“I’ve said before that Mane was the hardest player I'd ever played against and he [Ndiaye] is right up there. He'll be up there for sure.

“He's from the same country as well and produces the same quality. He'll be right up there and it's credit to his family, and himself more than anything, for doing what he's done so far.

“But there's more to come, for sure.”