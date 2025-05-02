Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been speaking to the media ahead of the Blades final home game of the regular season against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no major concerns in his squad as the Blades prepare to face Blackburn Rovers in their final game of what has been a hugely positive Championship campaign - which could get even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are already well secure of their play-off place having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion following an untimely dip in form and go into this one taking on a side that could well be their opponents again next week.

Rovers, in eighth place currently, are still in the battle for a top six spot and could secure it with victory at Bramall Lane if results go their way elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder gave very little away in terms of how his team might line up against Valérien Ismaël’s side but stated his wish for a strong finish in front of what is expected to be a big crowd at the Lane, saying, “we want to finish on a high. Our home form has been pretty solid, we want to keep that going.”

RETURN: Tom Davies (left) has not played since February's game against Leeds United (Image Jessica Hornby / Sportimage)

Sheffield United injury news ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

The Blades will be without former Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz for the match on Saturday, with Wilder revealing that the 26-year-old has been ill this week.

The manager said: “The only one that will miss out tomorrow is Ben Brereton Diaz, who's got a virus, so nothing from an injury point of view that will make him miss any of the play-off games. He's not playing this week, he's getting back to where he should be, but he's the one that misses out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wilder is boosted by the return of midfielder Tom Davies, who hasn’t played since a substitute appearance in the defeat to Leeds United in February.

The Blades boss said Davies “will be involved in the group and he’ll get minutes [on Saturday] afternoon.”