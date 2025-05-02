Sheffield United team news: One out, one in as Blades prepare for play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no major concerns in his squad as the Blades prepare to face Blackburn Rovers in their final game of what has been a hugely positive Championship campaign - which could get even better.
United are already well secure of their play-off place having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion following an untimely dip in form and go into this one taking on a side that could well be their opponents again next week.
Rovers, in eighth place currently, are still in the battle for a top six spot and could secure it with victory at Bramall Lane if results go their way elsewhere.
Wilder gave very little away in terms of how his team might line up against Valérien Ismaël’s side but stated his wish for a strong finish in front of what is expected to be a big crowd at the Lane, saying, “we want to finish on a high. Our home form has been pretty solid, we want to keep that going.”
Sheffield United injury news ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash
The Blades will be without former Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz for the match on Saturday, with Wilder revealing that the 26-year-old has been ill this week.
The manager said: “The only one that will miss out tomorrow is Ben Brereton Diaz, who's got a virus, so nothing from an injury point of view that will make him miss any of the play-off games. He's not playing this week, he's getting back to where he should be, but he's the one that misses out.”
However, Wilder is boosted by the return of midfielder Tom Davies, who hasn’t played since a substitute appearance in the defeat to Leeds United in February.
The Blades boss said Davies “will be involved in the group and he’ll get minutes [on Saturday] afternoon.”
