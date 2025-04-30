4 . Frank Lampard - Coventry City (6th)

United produced one of their best performances all season to sweep aside Coventry in March, with Lampard full of praise for opposite number Wilder. He said: “I’ve got a lot of admiration for Chris and I have done ever since I started going up against his teams, from my Derby days through to Chelsea. I think he's a fantastic coach, what he gets out of his team and how he sets his team up. They're a strong team in the league. There's no doubt. Of the teams we've come up against in our good run, Sheffield United and Leeds have been the standout teams that we've had to play and have shown some differences in the way they play. I've got nothing but admiration. I'm not trying to say what could have happened from our point of view. I'm ultra disappointed with us but there's a lot of respect to be had for Sheffield United and the way they play, the power they have and the speed in their team. As coaches we want to be effective and Sheffield United are a very effective team in this league.” | Getty Images