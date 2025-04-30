United could face any one of Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn or Middlesbrough in the semi-final, and they can add Sunderland to that list when it comes to possible Wembley opponents. Results against the aforementioned teams have been mixed but the impression left on opposition managers has always been positive.
Previous results and performances tend to go out the window when it comes to the play-offs but it’s interesting to see what the likes of Regis Le Bris and Frank Lampard thought of United after their previous meetings. And with that in mind, The Star has taken a look at what each potential play-off rival has said about Wilder and his promotion-chasing Blades.
1. Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough (9th)
Speaking ahead of his side's 3-1 defeat at Bramall Lane in February, Carrick said: "We're going there looking forward to the game. We've prepared well, the boys have trained well but there's nothing like playing games and this is one of those, it's always a challenge going there with the type of team and quality Chris has assembled and the quality they've got. It's a good challenge for us but we're confident, we're looking forward to it. Every single team has potential weaknesses when you watch. Credit to them, I think they've found an unbelievable consistency in results, maybe they've not been at their very best but find a way to win and that's difficult in itself. Definitely that's something we've not been able to find up until now. That's where we want to get to, matching performances with results. Credit to them, that's why they are where they are in the league and have the points they've accumulated over a period of time."
2. Valerien Ismael - Blackburn Rovers (8th)
Appointed in February, Ismael is yet to face United but Blackburn come to Bramall Lane on Saturday hoping to break into the play-offs. And he said on their chances: "We put ourselves now in a good position. We've got a real chance now. One month ago, it looked completely different. We had a lot of problems. Injured players, seven key players were not available. Now it will be very interesting. Everyone needs results. This is a good thing. Coventry-Middlesbrough, the two teams need to win. Millwall need to win. We need to win. It makes it great and why we love football, to be in that situation. The difference now, it's a real chance. Just to make sure we are doing our job and it will be tough enough. So, focus on ourselves. After the final whistle, we will see."
3. Alex Neil - Millwall (7th)
Millwall inflicted the second of three straight defeats that effectively ended United's top-two hopes earlier this month, after which Neil said: "I thought we deserved it. I think if you look at the clearest chances in the game they fell to us. You do know that coming here you are going to have to take bits of pressure and see those bits out. You're going to have to rely on your keeper sometimes and defend well, but that's why Sheffield United have won more games than anyone else in this division so far. So we knew it was going to be a tough game, but we came with a game plan and I thought the lads executed it brilliantly."
4. Frank Lampard - Coventry City (6th)
United produced one of their best performances all season to sweep aside Coventry in March, with Lampard full of praise for opposite number Wilder. He said: "I've got a lot of admiration for Chris and I have done ever since I started going up against his teams, from my Derby days through to Chelsea. I think he's a fantastic coach, what he gets out of his team and how he sets his team up. They're a strong team in the league. There's no doubt. Of the teams we've come up against in our good run, Sheffield United and Leeds have been the standout teams that we've had to play and have shown some differences in the way they play. I've got nothing but admiration. I'm not trying to say what could have happened from our point of view. I'm ultra disappointed with us but there's a lot of respect to be had for Sheffield United and the way they play, the power they have and the speed in their team. As coaches we want to be effective and Sheffield United are a very effective team in this league."