Tom Cannon finally getting off the mark as a £10 million Sheffield United player is a priceless plus to take into the play-offs.

Just consider the pressure that would have been building without that breakthrough goal at Burnley. Consider also the weight it lifted, the effect this could have.

It’s a relief actually to pen this sort of column about him in retrospect.

While it would have been irrational to start seriously questioning the big January signing from Leicester on a scattering of appearances and rare starts, football watchers play to different rules.

For starters, there was the unfavourable comparison with a free signing in Tyrese Campbell, whose defiantly bristling response was a definite benefit from Cannon’s arrival.

Then there was the comparison in styles between the two. This was not altogether unfair.

Campbell is a livewire who, whether scoring or not, perpetually makes runs into what the professionals call “the channels” while maintaining a threat through the middle. Cannon has looked a little static by contrast, ploughing a central furrow.

Maybe there is something useful to take on board from that? Then again, there are variations on how to play the role and having different strengths is a plus.

What is not in doubt is Cannon’s ability and potential, based on his grounding at Everton and his high-scoring loans at Preston and Stoke.

So opening his account should add potency to a considerable Blades armoury that still has the challenge of delivering more end product.

Worth noting too that Chris Wilder has moved to bring more of his strikers into play with a tweak to playing two up front in the last couple of games.

Operating only one orthodox front man has kept Cannon and others, like Kieffer Moore, kicking their heels.

The depth of forwards is a weapon United need to tap into in the play-offs.

As is the unconditional support of fans who rightly recognise that, for all the chagrin of one disastrous week, it’s been a season to be proud of.