Sheffield United: Team mates set for international clash as John Egan receives a warning
Sheffield United’s John Egan and Sander Berge are set to play against each other in November, with the Republic of Ireland and Norway arranging a friendly in Dublin.
Read More
The fixture, which is set to take place at the Aviva Stadium, could see two of the players who have helped Paul Heckingbottom’s side seize top spot in the Championship table lining-up as rivals rather than teammates.
Egan, the Irish centre-half, is expected to face Scotland tonight as the two teams meet in the UEFA Nations League while Norway meet Slovenia in Ljubljana. The clash with Stale Solbakken’s side provides Egan with a chance to mark one of the best centre-forwards in world football, given that Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is set to take part.
Most Popular
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/james-shield-sheffield-united-should-tell-norways-coach-to-mind-his-own-business-3733476
But the prospect of watching him lock horns with Berge, who Solbakken insisted earlier this year is “too good” for the English second-tier, is equally intriguing. That claim prompted a rebuke from United manager Heckingbottom, who later saw the midfielder remain in South Yorkshire following the summer transfer window despite interest from Club Brugge and Chelsea - the Londoners being among a number of top-flight clubs who enquired about the possibility of recruiting him on loan.
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-boss-takes-a-swipe-at-norway-manager-over-sander-berge-3743404
The fixture is schedule to take place on Thursday 17 November, with neither country qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar.
Meanwhile, former United striker Che Adams has admitted Scotland “owe” Ireland a defeat after Steve Clarke’s men were beaten 3-0 by them in June.
Adams, who took part in the victory over Ukraine earlier this week, said: “We weren’t at it that day. They'll have seen that result and will be worried.”