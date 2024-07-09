Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United new boy delighted to make move to big club after Leeds United departure

Jamie Shackleton believes he can use his recent experience of bouncing back from the pain of relegation after signing for Sheffield United - despite not sensing any hangover at Bramall Lane. The Blades are preparing for Championship football again after their instant return to the second tier, which saw them relegated after conceding more than 100 goals.

Shackleton was a member of the Leeds squad that bounced back from relegation to make an instant promotion push, which was only derailed by some poor late-season form and then defeat to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley. But Leeds’ turnaround has provided something of a blueprint for Blades boss Chris Wilder to emulate, with United’s Yorkshire rivals banishing the doom and gloom that followed relegation to launch a bid for automatic promotion.

And he can now lean on a man, in Shackleton, who was right at the heard of it. Asked if he could use that experience to help his new teammates, the 24-year-old admitted: “For sure. When things like relegation happen, for a couple of weeks you’re in a mood and you might dwell on it. But football moves so quickly. It’s time to get everybody on a positive note again and if we’re up the right end of the table and doing the right things, then there’s no reason why it should hangover.

“I’ve not sensed that at all so far, anyway. We’ve had the time off and everyone’s had the break. I was on the outside looking in last season and I imagine it was disappointing. Relegation is disappointing; I’ve been there with Leeds when they came down and it’s not a nice feeling. But there isn’t really time to dwell on it and bring it into the new season.

“You’ve got 23 other teams that are grafting hard to get that promotion to the Premier League. We’re doing exactly the same and all the focus is being in the best possible position to start the season, and get through it - winning every game if possible.”

Shackleton, who had been at Leeds since he was seven years old, was offered a new deal to continue his long association with his boyhood club, but rejected it in order to make a fresh start just down the M1 at Bramall Lane.