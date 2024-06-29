Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Sheffield United transfer news

The start of the Championship season is now just six weeks away and Sheffield United have plenty of work to do in the transfer window. The Blades saw Ben Osborn join Derby County earlier this week with the midfielder becoming the latest man to leave Bramall Lane this summer.

He joins a list of departures that could include Daniel Jebbison, John Egan and Oli McBurnie come Monday, given the trio's current deals expire at the end of this week. The work the Blades do between now and the end of the transfer window could well be pivotal then as the club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Here, the Star round-up the latest transfer news involving the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull bag Blades youngster

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City have confirmed the signing of George Dickinson following his release by Sheffield United. Dickinson has penned a one-year deal to join the Tigers with his deal set to officially got through on Monday.

The youngster spent time training with the East Yorkshire outfit last season and he'll be keen impress with his new club as he strives to make it into the first team picture.

“Personally, I want to come into pre-season flying and fit," Dickinson said after joining Hull. "I have got to be able to earn opportunities; I know they are not going to be handed out. I want to be in and around the first team as much as I deserve in this coming season.”

Hull's lead professional development phase coach Conor Sellars added: “George trained with us for about 10 days and had two games within that period. As staff, we were really pleased with his performances in games, but also the character he had in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be a massive part of the group heading into the new season. He has shown real leadership qualities. He is very aggressive out of possession and has great ability in possession. He is somebody we are really excited to work with and our style of play will improve him in certain areas.”

Millar made available

Sheffield United know they will have to splash out significantly more than £2m in order to secure the services of Canada international Liam Millar this summer. The Blades have been strongly linked with a move for the winger, who spent last season on loan from Basel at Preston North End, but they aren't the only club said to be keen with Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland tracking the 24-year-old.

According to Swiss outlet Nau, Basel are more than willing to do business for the winger this summer, but the club are asking for a fee that is a lot higher than his market value of €2.5m (£2.1m).