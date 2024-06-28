Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday continue to work on recruitment as players begin returning for pre-season testing. Both teams have plenty of work to do on and off the pitch ahead of the new season getting going in just over a month.

The Blades must work on offloading a number of players, while Danny Rohl’s mission will be to add quality in key areas to ensure there are no relegation worries next season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds confirm exit

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have confirmed the departure of midfielder Marc Roca on a fee worth a reported £3.8million. The Spaniard only joined the Whites in 2022, playing all-but two Premier League games in the season Leeds were relegated.

Roca then linked up with Real Betis on loan in La Liga, making 26 league appearances for the Andalusian side. He has now joined them on a permanent deal, bringing his time at Elland Road to a close.

Cardiff star apologises

Cardiff City star Mahlon Romeo has issued an apology after hurling ‘numerous’ homophobic insults at police officers while being held in detention following his arrest for drink driving back in February. The full-back saw his licence revoked and had to pay more than £7,000 in fines.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to the Club and its supporters for my actions on February 8th, 2024, which have caused hurt and distress,” a statement from the defender read. “Those who know me closely know that I do not hold any prejudice against anyone based on their sexual orientation or sexuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the past I have worked hard to fight against discrimination and prejudice, and so my actions that evening are of great personal disappointment. At the time of the event, I wrote a letter to the police officer involved, unreservedly apologising for my comments and explaining that they do not reflect my personality, beliefs or historic behaviour. I deeply regret the course of events that occurred that night, and I would like to re-iterate my apologies to anybody who has been offended by the comments that I made.”

Palmer on West Brom hopes

Carlton Palmer believes West Brom have the right things in place to put together another strong promotion bid after reaching the play-off semi-finals last season. “Big question this, can West Brom secure a play-off place again next season, we’ll have to see what happens,” the pundit told Football League World.

“The season has ended, and nine players whose contracts were going to expire at the end of June, Matt Phillips, Alex Mowatt, Nathaniel Chalobah, Yann M’Vila, Adam Reach and defenders Cedric Kipre, Eric Pieters, Ethan Ingram and Pipa. So there’s a lot of work to do in terms of the number of players that are going to be out of contract, and the things that they need to do to bring in players to get them in the position that they could challenge for a play-off place next season. Always the clubs that come down are going to be in a strong position.