Sheffield United supporters are strapping themselves in for some more takeover-related drama after reports today that Prince Abdullah has once agreed to sell his stake in the club.

After a deal for American businessman Henry Mauriss to take over at Bramall Lane fell through earlier this year, some Blades fans are apprehensive about a repeat – and also what type of owner may take over. Here’s how a selection of supporters reacted on social media to the news ...

@shawberryfields: I'm very apprehensive about this. Ok the Prince isn't ridiculously rich but he has made good/sound business decisions that have but is in good stead. There are lots of charlatans and chancers out there

@EzaBlade: Our chances of someone "ridiculously rich" are very slim. I'm happy with someone who isn't fleecing the club and making sensible financial decisions, i.e. I'd rather he wasn't selling up.

@weststeve563: Couldn’t come at a worser time in my opinion looking good for an auto spot an we’d have all been happy to keep the squad we’ve got in Jan who knows what’s gonna happen now they could sell best players in This window to gain their money back

@TMH02: Thanks and a good job done by the Prince. We'll always yoyo as things stand. IF we want to push forward, we need to be heavily invested in. What do we want? Twist is exciting news imo.

@8djc8: Been a outstanding owner. With the help of the previous manager we have never spent so much, with now having millions of pounds worth of players. We have never ever been in better shape.

Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United, could soon be under new ownership: George Wood/Getty Images

@ChrisHu45292304: I'll wait till the ink’s dry first. But if true, he's been a good Chairman with Limited resources to compete at the Highest level. This will aide us move forward and hopefully compete for talented players, Globally.

@WillJ_S2: Was a very good owner for the club, can tell he didn’t just come in to suck money out of United and I’ll always appreciate that

@scottkeira13: Nervous to see who comes in! Could it be a buyer he met when he was in Qatar

@astonblade65: Since the takeover, there has been relative stability at BDTBL. Let's hope this is maintained and that further investment will take us to a very long Premier League residence.

@ar1345777533: He’s been great for us most ambitious chairmen we had for a while! Although he had limited resources hopefully the new owner will have the funds to take us to the next level

@DaveWilson5209: Please let this be you @elonmusk

@ToddySUFC: I'm nervous about this appointment! He did the club good even though he's not mega rich

@Tobleronavirus: Yikes. Fingers crossed we get someone who cares about football in the same way the Prince does.

@UkPhin: As long as it isn’t a chancer who wants to obtain loans for his own company and use our club as a guarantee effectively putting us in danger of being ruined

@Bane1_1: Wonder if this coincided with the trip to Qatar

