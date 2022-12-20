Ben Osborn was forced to miss Sheffield United’s victory at Wigan on Monday evening with injury – but could conversely be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Blades’ increased options in midfield in the coming weeks and months.

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder missed game time earlier this season with hamstring and ankle injuries, but volunteered to play when not 100 per cent fit because of United’s lack of numbers. Sander Berge and Tommy Doyle have both missed a lot of football in recent weeks, meaning Osborn had to plug the gap in midfield – even when not fully fit.

Osborn trained the day after United’s victory over Huddersfield and reported some discomfort in his hamstring. “Before the break, when we had no bodies, he could have been one of those that we had taken a gamble on playing,” Heckingbottom said. “But we don't have to do that now. It is a case of getting him back 100 per cent fit and there was no need to take a risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berge, after making a cameo appearance off the bench against Huddersfield following a knee issue, played 90 minutes at Wigan while Doyle, the Manchester City loanee who impressed before being sidelined with a calf problem, came off the bench for some much-needed minutes.

“When we haven't picked up points, we have sort of had a reason why even though we have not used it as an excuse,” Heckingbottom, whose side have now won their last four away games on the spin and moved five points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers, added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have still expected to pick up points and play with a mentality where we have had to win regardless and we have done that. It certainly feels different when we have got the players that we have got coming back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We have still got one or two who are not quite there and we need to give them a little more time. But to have the options we have got now is great, and all the hard work we have done before has put us in a strong position now.”