The Blades went 2-0 ahead through John Egan and Billy Sharp , before Nathan Broadhead pulled one back for Wigan as they applied the pressure and looked to get back into the game.

United were fortunate not to concede a penalty when a well-struck shot hit George Baldock’s arm in the area but Broadhead should have been flagged offside before he scored, so United may feel that luck evened itself out on that one as they kept pace with leaders Burnley and move back five points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.