Sheffield United passed another stern test of character at the DW Stadium tonight, as they beat struggling Wigan Athletic 2-1.
The Blades went 2-0 ahead through John Egan and Billy Sharp, before Nathan Broadhead pulled one back for Wigan as they applied the pressure and looked to get back into the game.
United were fortunate not to concede a penalty when a well-struck shot hit George Baldock’s arm in the area but Broadhead should have been flagged offside before he scored, so United may feel that luck evened itself out on that one as they kept pace with leaders Burnley and move back five points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.
Here's how we rated United’s players at the DW...
2. Wes Foderingham 6
Had a nervy moment at 1-0 up as he spilled a shot from McClean, saving the follow-up from Broadhead well, but the flag had already gone up for offside. Could only parry a dangerous cross from the left into the path of Broadhead, who tapped home to reduce the deficit
3. George Baldock 6
Survived Wigan appeals for a penalty when Aasgaard's well-struck shot was blocked almost on the line - the home side were convinced it hit a hand but the referee was unmoved and play went on. A superb pass picked out a good run from Doyle but it just wouldn't fall for the sub to shoot
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Took an early whack to the face in an aerial challenge against McClean and survived a big Wigan appeal for a penalty after tangling with Edmonds-Green at a corner. His air-kick on halfway saw Wigan break free and reduce the deficit at 2-1, but superb defending prevented Fletcher poking home a late equaliser from a dangerous cross
