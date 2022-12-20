Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, has outlined his side’s desire to win the Championship title after firing them to their fourth successive away win last night.

Sharp’s second goal in as many league games proved crucial as Paul Heckingbottom’s side won 2-1 away at Wigan Athletic to move back five points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Although boss Heckingbottom has maintained a consistent line about his team’s promotion ambitions, insisting that it is still too early to get carried away despite being second in the table at the halfway stage, veteran skipper Sharp offered an insight into what may be the private ambitions of the Blades dressing room.

Asked about going clear of Blackburn again, after their weekend win, Sharp told Sky: “We weren’t really looking at that … we were just looking to close the gap on Burnley.

“They played before us [beating Middlesbrough at the weekend] and credit to them, they got three points. So we said that tonight [against Wigan] was important, to chase them.

“That’s what we want to do. We want to win the league. Obviously promotion is the main aim. But we want to win the league.”

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates his crucial goal at Wigan Athletic: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Although Heckingbottom is unlikely to publicly follow Sharp’s lead – “That would be great with one game to go!” was his statesmanlike reply when asked about going five points clear – he and all at United will be privately delighted with how the season has gone so far, especially against a backdrop of fitness issues that would have derailed many squads in this division.