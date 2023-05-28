News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
Violence reportedly erupts as man is 'hit by piece of wood'
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession

Sheffield United 'takeover' could be set for another twist as new US group linked

Reports in the US claim that Sheffield United could become a target for the private investment company which recently attempted to purchase Everton.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 28th May 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 10:55 BST

Based in Miami but with offices in New York and London, 777 Partners signalled their desire to enter the English game by holding talks with officials at Goodison Park about a takeover before negotiations collapsed. After gaining promotion to the Premier League, and with owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud admitting he came close to selling his shares last year, United are said to have been identified as a potentially attractive acquisition by 777’s analysts, who have also investigated the possibility of making a bid for West Ham.

MORE: Where United must strengthen

Speaking to United’s in-house media department last week, Prince Abdullah described the period between the January transfer window and April’s victory over West Bromwich Albion, which sealed their return to the top-flight, as the “most difficult” of his life; confirming he was faced with a choice of either selling star players or offloading the club outright after putting in “all the money I can put in” and borrowing “all of the money I could borrow.” In the event, neither happened with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad ensuring at least £170m will be pumped into United’s coffers over the next three seasons by finishing second in the Championship.

Miami, where 777 Partners are based: Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesMiami, where 777 Partners are based: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Miami, where 777 Partners are based: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Most Popular

MORE: The ‘Big Club’ debate

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi, who operates primarily in the agri fintech sector, had appeared posed to buy United after being granted a period of exclusivity by Prince Abdullah and placing nearly £9m worth of funds into an account controlled by United World - the company the Saudi Arabian uses to control his portfolio of sporting interests. But Mmobuosi’s bid stalled when he failed to be granted approval by the English Football League, although the 43-year-old has insisted he remains committed to trying to push the deal through and resurrecting his discussions with United’s representatives.

As The Star recently revealed, United have been the subject of interest from a number of individuals, consortiums and brokerages based in North America since Prince Abdullah first stated he was investigating the possibility of a sale.

MORE: Prince Abdullah ‘Not worried’

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) with Prince Abdullah (centre) and Abdullah Alghamdi of United World: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) with Prince Abdullah (centre) and Abdullah Alghamdi of United World: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left) with Prince Abdullah (centre) and Abdullah Alghamdi of United World: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
The US flag could soon be flying over Bramall Lane: Jonathan Moscrop/SportimageThe US flag could soon be flying over Bramall Lane: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage
The US flag could soon be flying over Bramall Lane: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage
Related topics:PrinceEverton