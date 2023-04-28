Following suggestions that talks between Mmobuosi and United’s current owner, Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had broken down earlier this week, the 43-year-old has released a statement confirming he is pressing ahead with his attempt to take control of United.
Acknowledging he has already paid nearly £10m into the coffers of United World – the organisation which oversees Prince Abdullah’s portfolio of sporting interests – since agreeing a price, known to be £115m with the Saudi Arabian, Mmobuosi revealed he has held a fresh round of discussions with two senior members of United’s hierarchy following Wednesday night’s victory over West Bromwich Albion; the result which confirmed Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be competing at the highest level next term.
“I wish to state categorically that I have not withdrawn my bid to acquire Sheffield United Football Club,” Mmobuosi said in a statement. “Beyond the £8.85M GBP paid to United World, I will continue to work with the experts and professionals I hired to buy the club.”Although Mmobuosi no longer has exclusivity rights, he added: “Earlier today I had positive and constructive conversations with the club’s chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and chief executive officer Stephen Bettis and I will continue to do so. This is my commitment to the fans of Sheffield United and I look forward to reaching a positive outcome."
As well as meeting Giansiracusa and Bettis, Mmobuosi has also visited the headquarters of the English Football League to try and accelerate the sale process.