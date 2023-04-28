Dozy Mmobuosi, the Nigerian entrepreneur hoping to buy Sheffield United, has insisted his bid to takeover the football club has not been withdrawn.

Following suggestions that talks between Mmobuosi and United’s current owner, Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had broken down earlier this week, the 43-year-old has released a statement confirming he is pressing ahead with his attempt to take control of United.

Acknowledging he has already paid nearly £10m into the coffers of United World – the organisation which oversees Prince Abdullah’s portfolio of sporting interests – since agreeing a price, known to be £115m with the Saudi Arabian, Mmobuosi revealed he has held a fresh round of discussions with two senior members of United’s hierarchy following Wednesday night’s victory over West Bromwich Albion; the result which confirmed Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be competing at the highest level next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish to state categorically that I have not withdrawn my bid to acquire Sheffield United Football Club,” Mmobuosi said in a statement. “Beyond the £8.85M GBP paid to United World, I will continue to work with the experts and professionals I hired to buy the club.”Although Mmobuosi no longer has exclusivity rights, he added: “Earlier today I had positive and constructive conversations with the club’s chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and chief executive officer Stephen Bettis and I will continue to do so. This is my commitment to the fans of Sheffield United and I look forward to reaching a positive outcome."

Dozy Mmobuosi still wants to buy Sheffield United