Sheffield United: 'Tad worrying', 'Hecky has done a good job' - Blades fans react to Bristol City draw

Following Friday’s defeat at home to Reading, the point came courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Monday evening after Morgan Gibbs-White’s eye-catching overhead kick cancelled out Chris Martin’s opener for City.

United stay sixth ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Cardiff City, and here’s how a section of Blades fans reacted to the point at Ashton Gate ...

@Blades_Mad: Two points dropped for me. Bristol City were casual today, we should have put them to bed. A win would have been huge considering the results and would have firmly put our fate in our own hands. Lack of urgency towards end a tad worrying. Sharp plays, we win

@blade_devon: So many chances to win 5 games never mind 1. Just got to admit we're just not ready to go back to the big time with this lot. Five teams now battling for one place. Should be interesting

@Lanners1: Can’t be bothered debating pros and cons of Hecky. Slav cost us a lot of points, full season under Hecky and we would easily be pushing the top 2. Yes we’re falling over the line, half the squad is/has been injured. Play offs or not Hecky has done a good job

@HjssaH: Heckingbottom deserves applause. I know some won’t agree, but he walked into a dressing room on its knees. Despite all the injuries, he’s managed to get us into the top 6 with 3 to play. His hands are tied now, it’s over to the squad now. MGW carrying it.

@Justin23Rice: I never like to blame injuries but it’s justified in this game, very good performance with just the final bit missing. Another point and still in with a shout, keep going to the end. Bring on Saturday

@Average_Blade: We played better than #BCFC in the first half but they were too good on the counter. And they’ve got some actual strikers. We looked good and should’ve won the game but we’ve got a lot of injuries and that has to be taken into account. Can’t just blame Hecky

@SP00NS: Feels like the end of the 97/98 season. Limping into the play offs (if we even make it) out of form and lacking fire power

@AntSSimo19: Certainly better than Friday, much greater pace and a host of chances. McB would’ve surely profited today. At very least need 2 wins for PO’s now from 3. Still feels unlikely.

@SamCarford: That’s not a good point at all and 1 point from the last 6 against the sides we’ve played isn’t good enough

@BladesAnalysis: A point is better than nothing at this stage of the season. Onto the next one.