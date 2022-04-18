Bristol City v Sheffield United: Former Wednesday captain Nigel Pearson's verdict on Blades after 1-1 draw

United had much the better of the first half of the game, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye seeing chances go begging before Chris Martin put the home side ahead in the second.

But United dragged themselves back on level terms when Gibbs-White scored a spectacular overhead kick, but they had to settle for a point when three would have really enhanced their play-off prospects on a day when rivals Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough lost.

“We did everything we could to try and win the game,” the former Wednesday captain said.

“I think the second half was quite exciting, both sides pushing to tr and get three points. It didn’t quite happen for us but the way our players approached the game was a positive for us.

“More than anything, we were quite wasteful with the ball but you also gave to credit Sheffield United, they’re a decent side and pushing to get into the play-offs.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson on the touchline against Sheffield United: David Davies/PA Wire.

“We were unable to make the most of our own possession. Second half we were more creative and had some good chances and situations, but we expected it to be a tough game today.