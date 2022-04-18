Sheffield United boss left pleased and frustrated after Bristol City draw

United, who saw play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough both lose earlier in the day, went behind to Chris Martin’s second-half opener before dragging themselves level thanks to Morgan Gibbs-White’s acrobatic equaliser.

Gibbs-White was denied well by Daniel Bentley in the first half, while his strike partner Iliman Ndiaye blazed over a brilliant chance after being played through by Enda Stevens.

The point extended United’s gap between Rovers and Boro, with Millwall putting themselves in serious contention for a play-off spot after clawing themselves up to seventh and within a point of the Blades.

“We’re playing good teams in games and we literally had 50 minutes that were all us. Then their goal totally changes the dynamic of the game,” Heckingbottom, who played without a recognised striker after Oli McBurnie re-joined the Blades’ long injury list, said.

“That’s the level. If we’d have scored one or two of our four good chances, it’d have been one of our best performances. But we didn’t. It’s tough to take in many ways but I have to be pleased with some things as well.

“Enda had a good chance, Sander [Berge] snatched at one, Iliman had a chance; two or three of those would have been unbelievable goals but they weren’t because they didn’t go in.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, acknowledges Chris Basham after his return to the side at Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage