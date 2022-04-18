Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United scores the equalising goal against Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sheffield United player ratings: Morgan Gibbs-White shines again in Bristol City draw

Sheffield United added another point to what they hope will be a play-off tally come the end of the season as they drew 1-1 at Bristol City this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 18th April 2022, 7:52 pm

United started strongly in the first half and could have gone in at the break ahead, with good chances for Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye going begging.

Those misses looked like they may come back to haunt the Blades when Chris Martin put City ahead after the break. But a moment of magic from Gibbs-White, when he scored the equaliser with an acrobatic overhead-kick effort, earned the Blades a point – even though he was visibly frustrated at the full-time whistle that it was not three.

The point takes United to 66 and further increases the gap to Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, who both lost earlier in the day.

1. Wes Foderingham 6

Apart from the goal, when he was left horribly exposed, and one fairly routine save from Martin's drilled effort, it was a relatively routine afternoon for the man between the Blades posts

Photo: Andrew Yates

2. George Baldock 6

His race was run with 10 minutes left when he went down with injury and couldn't continue, but could be seen geeing up his teammates as he left the field and was replaced by Osborn

Photo: David Davies

3. Chris Basham 6

Made his long-awaited return to the Blades starting XI after injury and showed some good moments carrying the ball forward, but also some (understandable) rusty ones too - including when he was caught out in the build-up to the City opener. But what a boost to see him back

Photo: Darren Staples

4. John Egan 7

Marshalled his backline well and brought the ball out of defence well, giving another dimension to their attack rather than going down the sides with the wide centre-halves

Photo: Darren Staples

