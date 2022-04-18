Sheffield United player ratings: Morgan Gibbs-White shines again in Bristol City draw

United started strongly in the first half and could have gone in at the break ahead, with good chances for Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye going begging.
Those misses looked like they may come back to haunt the Blades when Chris Martin put City ahead after the break. But a moment of magic from Gibbs-White, when he scored the equaliser with an acrobatic overhead-kick effort, earned the Blades a point – even though he was visibly frustrated at the full-time whistle that it was not three.
The point takes United to 66 and further increases the gap to Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, who both lost earlier in the day.
