Sheffield United sweating over concerning Gus Hamer situation ahead of tough Luton Town trip

Sheffield United will give key man Gus Hamer as long as possible to prove his fitness ahead of tomorrow's trip to struggling Luton Town. The forward was in inspired form in Wednesday night's win over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane and his performance was even more impressive considering he was playing with a hamstring issue from around halfway into the first half.

He battled on but eventually succumbed later in the game, with the hope that it was purely fatigue in the muscle rather than any real issue that could keep him out for any length of time. With the former Coventry City man one of United's main men this season, that would be a real blow to their promotion hopes.

But Hamer reported for duty at United's Shirecliffe training ground on the eve of the trip to Kenilworth Road and he and Tom Cannon, the former Leicester City forward who suffered an ankle injury early in the Boro clash and made way at half-time, will be further assessed ahead of the meeting with Matt Bloomfield's side.

"We're giving Tom and Gus as much time as possible to get on the bus," Wilder said this morning. "We're assessing them again today, with the quick turnaround. Tom rolled his ankle in the first five minutes. He had to be dragged off at half-time so the medical guys made a decision, not Tom.

"He was in a bit of discomfort and pain but these things can settle down and hopefully they do. Gus was flagged up pretty early and we're hoping it's not too bad. It's about treatment and assessment and if they don't make it, then they'll be ready for next week."

Tyrese Campbell will be on standby to replace Cannon, who had a protective boot on his leg on Wednesday night, if he is deemed not fit enough to start while Hamer's potential absence could open the door for Ben Brereton Diaz, who came off the bench to score a vital second goal against Boro after a brilliant throughball by the impressive Sydie Peck.