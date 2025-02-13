Ben Brereton Diaz scored his second goal since returning to Sheffield United in Wednesday night’s win over Middlesbrough

Ben Brereton Diaz is keeping an open mind about his long-term future after agreeing he has found a happy place back at Sheffield United. The Southampton man rejoined the Blades on loan in January and scored his second goal since that move in last night’s victory over Middlesbrough.

The Chilean international is a popular figure at Bramall Lane after his impressive loan spell from Villarreal last season but he couldn't recapture that form this time around in the Premier League, failing to hit the net for the Saints.

But he is back amongst the goals in the red and white of the Blades and said after win against Boro: "It's a great place to be. Bramall Lane is unreal. We're not getting carried away but the table doesn't lie and the lads have done brilliantly this season.

"I'm buzzing to be back here and scoring goals for the Blades. It was a real team performance. The last couple of games have been a bit sloppy but we proved again tonight we can do it with the big boys, so it's good."

Asked if he had found a happy place in South Yorkshire, Brereton Diaz replied: "Definitely. I love it here, I love working with the lads and the gaffer and all the staff. It's a great atmosphere around the place so game by game, I'll keep pushing and working hard. And we'll see what happens."

