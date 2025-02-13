Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in these 17 great photos from Middlesbrough victory

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 13th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Bramall Lane was close to its raucous best as Sheffield United beat Middlesbrough last night to keep pace with their automatic promotion rivals around them. The Blades started superbly but were then pegged back by a controversial refereeing call, which Chris Wilder lamented as “ridiculous.”

But United didn’t allow it to derail them and they bounced back to run out 3-1 winners, on an evening when Burnley and Sunderland also tasted victory to keep pace with leaders Leeds United. Click through our latest fan gallery to see 17 brilliant photos of Blades fans cheering on their sides from the terraces - can you spot anyone you recognise?

