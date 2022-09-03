News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United: Supporters receive a message ahead of Hull City clash

Sheffield United supporters have been told they have an important role to play during tomorrow’s visit to Hull City.

By James Shield
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:05 am

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: Chelsea expressed transfer deadline day interest in Sander Ber...

Noting how seating arrangements have been changed at the MKM Stadium, coupled with a prediction from the hosts’ new owner about the size of the matchday crowd, Paul Heckingbottom wants his team’s away following to be at its bumptious best throughout the contest.

“Hull want it to be their first 20,000 plus crowd since being out of the Premier League,” the United manager said. “They’ve changed things there, taking away fans from out behind the goal to try and improve the atmosphere.

Sheffield United fans will again travel in their numbers: George Wood/Getty Images

Most Popular

“All of our road trips this season, we’ve had brilliant backing. We always have had.”

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-chris-basham-on-his-love-affair-with-the-club-and-what-it-means-to-wear-the-badge-3829530

Like United, Shota Arveladze’s side were busy throughout the transfer window. City spent more than £10m over the summer, with four new faces including Chelsea’s Harvey Vale arriving on deadline day. The Londoners, who have also loaned Xavier Simons to the East Yorkshire club, were among the Premier League outfits to hold a conversation with United about Sander Berge before it was confirmed the Norway international would be staying at Bramall Lane.

City have prepared for the contest in 11th, while United remained first when Burnley drew with West Bromwich Albion last night.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: David Klein / Sportimage

“Who knows with Hull? We can have a good guess but I don’t know who will be put in front of us,” Heckingbottom said, when asked to predict Averladze’s selections. “I know there will be new players in there but I wouldn’t have thought they will diverse too much from what has worked for them.”

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-manager-makes-an-admission-about-southend-bound-kacper-lopata-3829609

Hull CitySupportersPaul HeckingbottomPremier League