The 21-year-old centre-half, whose move to Southend was processed during the closing stages of the transfer window, was the subject of a bid from an unnamed Ekstraklasa club earlier this summer which was rejected by Heckingbottom’s employers.

The Star understands Lopata then received an invitation to sign a new contract with United, although that offer was declined when his representative queried its terms and conditions.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall

Asked about the decision to part company with a player who made two first team appearances for United under his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Kacper has gone to Southend. There was an offer from a Polish team earlier (in the window). We didn’t want to take it and we wanted to loan him out. He was offered a contract but then it became clear he didn’t want to be here anymore.”

Although the relationship between Heckingbottom and Lopata remained cordial, the Poland under-21 international’s dealings with other members of United’s hierarchy are thought to have become increasingly strained when the proposed deal was rejected.

Lopata featured 18 times for Southend after joining them on a temporary basis during the second half of last term.