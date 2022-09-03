News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Manager makes an admission about Southend bound Kacper Lopata

Sheffield United would have preferred to have loaned Kacper Lopata out to another EFL or National League club, Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, but were forced to relent after concluding the young defender did not want to remain at Bramall Lane.

By James Shield
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 9:00 am

The 21-year-old centre-half, whose move to Southend was processed during the closing stages of the transfer window, was the subject of a bid from an unnamed Ekstraklasa club earlier this summer which was rejected by Heckingbottom’s employers.

The Star understands Lopata then received an invitation to sign a new contract with United, although that offer was declined when his representative queried its terms and conditions.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall

Asked about the decision to part company with a player who made two first team appearances for United under his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Kacper has gone to Southend. There was an offer from a Polish team earlier (in the window). We didn’t want to take it and we wanted to loan him out. He was offered a contract but then it became clear he didn’t want to be here anymore.”

Although the relationship between Heckingbottom and Lopata remained cordial, the Poland under-21 international’s dealings with other members of United’s hierarchy are thought to have become increasingly strained when the proposed deal was rejected.

Lopata featured 18 times for Southend after joining them on a temporary basis during the second half of last term.

Kevin Maher’s team face Torquay at Roots Hall today, and are expected to name Lopata in their squad.

