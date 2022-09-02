Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was thinking to myself ‘Is the curtain closing? Is it coming down?’ because I’ve never had anything like that before,” Basham says, describing the emotion he felt when three quarters of the crowd rose to celebrate his entrance. “I spoke about it with my wife afterwards. It meant so much. Especially because the lads were being so progressive and creating so much. I can’t put into words how much it meant.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United (L) celebrates scoring with his team mate Chris Basham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Nearly a fortnight after making his first appearance of the new season, having recovered from the injury which curtailed his preparations for the campaign, Basham is still struggling to understand why United supporters regard him with such affection. “I don’t know why but it’s definitely reciprocated.” Signed on a free transfer from Blackpool in 2014, he has won two promotions, secured a ninth placed Premier League finish and reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup since arriving from Bloomfield Road. But more than his achievements, and the fact he stuck around when things got tough too, it is because Basham embodies all of the qualities his club holds dear. Talented, but not ridiculously so in professional football terms, the former Newcastle and Bolton Wanderers trainee is dedicated, disciplined, industrious and utterly devoid of ego. In short, what many people would regard as the ideal United player.

“The more you grow into a club, the more you fall in love with it,” Basham continues. “I actually grew up as a Sunderland fan and still am, because proper fans don’t just change allegiance. But Sheffield United is my love affair. You get to know everybody and you develop a relationship with them. Even the media, because some of those journalists have been with me all through my time here.

“You pinch yourself at times, thinking how much some things have changed, the managers you’ve worked under, people you’ve played alongside and everything that’s happened during that time. Okay, so there’s been some difficult moments. But, do you know what? Those are what make up the whole experience and I wouldn’t change that experience for the world.”

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has a love affair with the club

Viewed as indispensable towards the end of last season, given his ability to launch attacks from deep lying position, Basham is now facing the biggest threat to his place in the starting eleven following Anel Ahmedhodzic’s explosive start to life in South Yorkshire. A centre-half, wing-back and striker all rolled into one, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international has scored three times in his first seven appearances for United - a record which has helped lift them to the top of the Championship table ahead of Sunday’s visit to Hull City.

“With Anel doing so well, it’s great to know the fans are still behind me,” Basham concedes. “He’s done brilliant. I know I’ll have to work hard to get back in but, who knows? Maybe we’ll even end up playing together.”

After recently agreeing a new two year contract, Basham has committed the best years of his career to United. Now aged 34, he has made an emotional investment too. Something which prompted John Egan, the Republic of Ireland international, to describe him as “one of United’s greatest ever players” ahead of last month’s draw with Luton Town.

“It was lovely what Ege’s said, especially as he’s my captain. I’ve been here so long now I see fans who were kids when I came in who are now young adults. The same in the stands, people I first met when they were kids coming up with really deep voices going ‘Alright Bash.’ I’ve grown up with them. I know what it means to wear this badge.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Basham is excited by what the future holds at United, after seeing players including Reda Khadra, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee join them during the transfer window. Heckingbottom’s influence, Basham insists, has also been critical to United’s success of late.

“I’m feeling it off the manager, he is professional;. His analysis is fantastic. You can’t see the weaknesses and the strengths of the teams. The detail in the analysis meetings is massive. We know their weaknesses and strengths. The belief in the group is a nice feeling.

“There’s a progressiveness about us. Young lads and old lads who want to keep doing it. We want to be at the top level. Everyone wants the same thing, No stone is left unturned and know as much about the opposition as we can.”

Despite being appointed in November, Basham says it was during a summer training camp in Portugal when Heckingbottom really made his presence felt.

Chris Basham knows Anel Ahmedhodzic will be a difficult man to dislodge

“It was a dry camp and, to be honest, I think that was really important. It’s the first one I’ve ever had and, looking back, it was a good idea because it meant everyone was really focused on work and what we wanted to do. The group really came together out there and there’s no bitterness whatsoever if someone isn’t playing. There’s always ‘Good Luck’ messages going around our group WhatsApp chat and everything. It’s not always like that at some places. I’ve seen people sulk in the past but not here.”

Whether he features at the MKM Stadium or not, Basham insists he remains committed to the United cause.