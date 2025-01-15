Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United look set to test Leicester City’s nerve over their striker Tom Cannon with reports of a £7million bid being submitted.

Cannon is currently on loan at Stoke City having agreed a season-long move to the Bet365 Stadium over summer, but a return of 11 goals in 25 games has fuelled speculation of a January switch. United are among several clubs higher up the Championship to have been linked with fresh interest in the Republic of Ireland international, with others including Sunderland, West Brom and Luton Town.

United were interested throughout the summer and the Star reported earlier this month that Bramall Lane eyes were still on Cannon, with Leicester City weighing up the possibility of a recall. Recent reports claimed a break clause expired on Wednesday but the Star reported 24 hours prior that the cut-off point can be extended at the parent club’s discretion.

The Foxes are understood to be keen on recouping the £7m they paid Everton for Cannon back in 2023 and Football Insider now claims United are ready to grant their wish. They report the Blades have sent a ‘formal £7m bid’ to the King Power Stadium, which Leicester bosses are now weighing up.

Leicester’s Cannon stance

Given Cannon is settled at Stoke, cementing himself as a starter and scoring regularly, it would take some convincing for Leicester to recall him. A deciding factor might be United’s reported willingness to take him permanently, with that £7m going straight into their account to possibly help them invest to avoid relegation.

The striker’s move to Leicester has not worked out and if the chance comes to break even on a signing who has barely featured comes along, plenty would take it. Speculation over Cannon’s future has reached Leicester, and their new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy was quizzed on it this week.

“He’s one on the list for us,” Van Nistelrooy admitted ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. “We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility [he stays at Stoke]. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”

United transfer latest

Bramall Lane chiefs are spinning a lot of plates and the next fortnight is expected to be busy, with Chris Wilder in need of reinforcements across the board. Attacking areas are the priority though and the Star understands this pursuit of Cannon is not thought to impact interest in Ben Brereton Diaz, with the Southampton man seen more as a left-winger.

The Blades might also hope to benefit from already having a line of communication open with Leicester, who remain in talks over a six-month loan for Hamza Choudhury. Wilder has made no secret of his desire to sign midfield steel, with Oliver Arblaster out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Sheffield Wednesday.

There is also hope United can welcome a new defender through the door this month, a need that emerged late last month after Harry Souttar - another Leicester player - returned to his parent club with a ruptured Achilles. They have been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele but could face competition from Leeds United.