Sheffield United explain fan zone closure decision after attendance figure confirmed amid pricing complaints

Sheffield United’s popular fan zone will not be open to fans before home games in January and February, the club have confirmed, ahead of a period of re-evaluation and feedback over the services offered on the site. The Blades opened the facility back in August after purchasing the Boundary Corner site from previous owner Kevin McCabe.

The fan zone was seen as a valuable addition to the matchday experience for Unitedites and has offered local food and drink options and entertainment before games. The club say that more than 12,000 fans have experienced the hospitality since its doors were opened but it will now close for two months, with the plan currently to re-open in March.

The fan zone space will still be used before the game and at half-time as an additional concourse for fans on the Kop. Blades fans have been invited to offer their feedback on what they want to see offered in the future, via an online survey, but previous feedback via the club’s fan advisory board has been that pricing for food and drink is too high compared to nearby venues.

That point was countered at the last FAB gathering by head of commercial Paul Fielder, who explained - according to the minutes of the meeting - that United are “not competing with the likes of Wetherspoons ... we are offering the fans a top class experience.” The minutes of the November 7 meeting also reported that United were running the fan zone at a loss at the time.

Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive, said: "Following the purchase of Boundary Corner and some productive meetings with the Fans Advisory Board, we were delighted to make this offering to supporters. After six months we will now re-evaluate during the winter, as well as gather feedback, as we continually look to offer the best possible service."

Bob Dyson, the chairman of United's fan advisory board, added: "We're in consultation with the club, as the Fans Advisory Board, and have agreed with them that work on the Fan Zone can commence during the harsh weather weeks of January and February. Fans travel far and wide in support of our beloved Blades and will have first-hand experience of what works and what doesn't!

“Therefore, we ask that you complete the survey and make sure the Blades Fan Zone comes back bigger, stronger and better, meeting the needs of supporters with the best possible matchday experience, as we build towards a successful close to the 2024/25 season and beyond."

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TLD33TR.