Sheffield United transfer gossip - Huge boost and talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United transfer news and rumours during the winter window

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United look to have regained an all-important edge in the race for Ben Brereton Diaz, with reports suggesting the player will only leave Southampton for the Blades.

Brereton Diaz has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane all month, with United boss Chris Wilder in need of attacking reinforcements and keen to bring in a familiar face. The Chile international only spent six months in South Yorkshire last season but scored six goals in 14 games, impressing enough for Southampton to sign him permanently for £7million in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things haven’t quite worked out at St. Mary’s, with Southampton making their out-of-favour forward available and entering talks over a possible move to United. But doubt grew over that move after reports on Sunday claimed Sunderland were the only suitor to indicate their willingness to insert a permanent clause, while another former club in Blackburn Rovers were also interested.

Brereton Diaz latest

Sky Sports claimed the Black Cats were open to an obligation to buy which would have become active in the event of promotion, something Brereton Diaz’s two other admirers - United and Rovers - seemingly weren’t. But the Blades have been handed a major boost, with the Daily Mail now suggesting a move to the Stadium of Light is highly unlikely.

They report that Brereton Diaz will only ‘consider’ leaving Southampton if it is for United, with the 25-year-old happy to see out the season at St Mary’s if a reunion with Wilder is not possible. The out-of-form forward is keen to rediscover ‘familiarity and stability’ and will only leave the south coast for South Yorkshire.

Brereton Diaz and his partner are also expecting a baby, the report adds, with no plans to seriously unsettle his family life. And so if a move to United falls through, he could turn down offers from Sunderland and Blackburn in favour of staying at Southampton before assessing his future in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder on transfer talks

United had been hopeful of securing a first transfer of the month last week and there was the belief among supporters that it would be Brereton Diaz, given talks between all parties had been progressing. The club will be in talks with several clubs - including Hamza Choudhury’s Leicester City - as reinforcements are eyed across the board, but Wilder recently hinted one set of discussions was proving more difficult than most.

"We've been talking the last 48 hours continually, working and trying to progress deals through," he told The Star following Thursday’s FA Cup defeat against Cardiff City. "I've talked about selling clubs or players who are loaned out - they want the best deal and they wait for better offers coming in as well. It really is that type of situation, but we've moved stuff forward so I'm sure hopefully we'll see some progress in the next four or five days leading up to the Norwich game.

"If I told you about one of the deals you'd find that ridiculous, but you have to wait. It's a bit of a game of poker at times. But we've got players who want to come here, which is the biggest thing. And we've got owners and a chief exec who are working tirelessly to try and bring players in, which is good enough for me."