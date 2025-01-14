Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield United man's interesting farewell message to Blades after 'strike' as early Bramall Lane return denied

Anis Slimane has sent a farewell message to Sheffield United supporters after his permanent exit was confirmed yesterday - insisting he “truly respects” the Blades despite the acrimonious nature of his exit. The Tunisian international joined Norwich on loan earlier this season after effectively going on strike to seal the move.

Slimane was due to play for United in a League Cup tie at Barnsley before withdrawing at the 11th hour, throwing United’s plans for the game into disarray and leaving manager Chris Wilder less than impressed. As we revealed at the time Slimane also met with chief executive Stephen Bettis in an attempt to force through the move, as he looked to link up with his former manager Johannes Hoff Thorup at Carrow Road.

Norwich this week exercised their option to make Slimane’s loan move permanent, which in theory would have made him eligible for this weekend’s trip to Bramall Lane as a full-time Canaries player. But he will not line up against his former club as he continues his comeback from an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out until next month.

In all Slimane made just five starts in all competitions since moving from Brondby last summer, with his final United appearance ironically coming off the bench at Carrow Road earlier this season. In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “Thank you to Sheffield United, my teammates, and to the fans. l have enjoyed it and made some really good memories for life. Lastly, I just want to say, don't believe in everything you hear. I truly respect the club & wish you all the best.”