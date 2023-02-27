Blades face Spurs at Bramall Lane for a place in FA Cup quarter-final

Illness-struck Sheffield United will make a decision on their starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on the eve of the game, after they have had chance to assess a number of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaran Clark, the on-loan Newcastle United defender, is amongst those to have been struck down and was told to stay away from United's Shirecliffe training complex on Monday as preparations for Wednesday night's meeting with the Premier League giants continued.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom described the situation as "frustrating", especially after receiving injury boosts over the likes of Clark, midfielder John Fleck and skipper Billy Sharp in recent weeks after spells on the sidelines.

"Ciaran's ill," Heckingbottom said. "We've got illness through the camp and he's not in today, we've got a few missing. We'll see how everyone is tomorrow and decide a team from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's frustrating. We've got a few bodies back and with the tight schedule, I know what type I'd have liked to pick. Players want to play.

"I don't know what it is but after Covid, everyone's approach to things like this has changed. Before, if there were coughs and bugs in the building, everyone would have got on with it.

"But certain practices have stayed since Covid. If it's amongst us people are going to get it. And if they're fit enough to play then they'll play."

Advertisement Hide Ad