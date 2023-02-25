Key defender has picked up 10 bookings before cut-off point

Sheffield United face the prospect of facing Blackburn Rovers and Reading in their next two games without the services of key defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnian defender picked up his 10th booking of the season in victory over Watford this afternoon, in United’s 33rd game. Reaching 10 cautions before the 37th EFL game of the season incurs a two-match league ban, with Ahmedhodzic set to sit out the trips to Ewood Park and the Select Car Leasing Stadium as a result.

Ahmedhodzic is understood to be available for Wednesday night’s FA Cup tie, with suspensions for accumulated yellow cards competition specific.

That has opened the door for Chris Basham to enjoy more game-time at right centre-half. Basham played last weekend in defeat at Millwall before Ahmedhodzic returned for the Watford clash.

