Blades fans delighted after their side return to winning ways against Watford

What a difference a week makes. Seven days after some Unitedites felt their side’s promotion hopes were all-but over after defeat to Millwall, United’s seven-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough has been restored after victory over Watford.

United still have a game in hand over Boro and a better goal difference, after Michael Carrick’s side lost 2-0 at West Brom this afternoon.

Here’s how a selection of Blades supporters reacted on social media ...

@TheShorehamView Was utterly pessimistic about Osborn coming on, but fair play to the lad did brilliant!

@Blades_Mad Anyone else still shaking after that 90+5 goalmouth scramble?

@idareuben77 Great team performance but Fleck really stood out. Crowd really positive. South stand singers were at it again . Can I just say though, if anyone is offended by poor language they should probably sit in the family stand. Oh, ref was shocking again

@FletchRadio Hope everyone is feeling more relaxed now. Never really thought we would concede. Do hope we make changes Wed night. Not sure how it can be right that for the 2nd week in 3 we play the last possible midweek slot & the earliest Sat slot - all because of TV. But there you go

@a_sufc All those negative comments about Fleck before game & to say he’s been out ages he was class today

@RowleyOnARiver I’m the first to slag him off, but Osborn was brilliant when he came on. Pocketed Sarr.

@hardytm2009 I love Bogle and he’s exciting to watch but seeing Baldock out of the team for a while makes you realise how much of an outlet he was down the right for Norwood. It’d really help us stretch teams. It is useful to have both options and cant wait for him back

@FNRLTheBlog Really good stuff and what a way to hit back after a pretty crap last couple of games! The gap is back to seven, let’s enjoy Spurs on Wednesday!

@DemBladesDavid A huge win full of character. What a difference that points swing makes to my weekend Happy Saturday all

@pjobuchanan That’s better from the blades still got to get back to what where doing before the double defeat and hopefully we can carry on picking points up

@Volcanic_Ash24 Good result that, much better performance without being amazing. We did enough for the win, and was solid at the back. Happy tonight

@sportingweekend To keep that front 3 quiet, that’s as good a defensive display as you will see. Fair play.

@Cordeliassmile Big result and performance! Im sure Ndiaye is made of Velcro. The ball sticks to him every time.

