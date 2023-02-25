Blades restore seven-point gap over Boro after beating Watford at Bramall Lane

Paul Heckingbottom reiterated his Sheffield United promotion mantra after a nervy, and impressive, victory over Watford at Bramall Lane saw their gap over third-placed Middlesbrough increased back to seven points.

On a day when their closest rivals Boro lost 2-0 at West Brom, the Blades saw off the tough challenge of play-off hopefuls Watford thanks to a scrappy winner eventually credited as an own goal by Ryan Porteous.

An impressive rearguard action saw arguably the Championship's best forward line restricted to only a handful of chances, with United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham enjoying a comfortable afternoon in terms of the number of saves he was forced to make.

"It's going to change again," Heckingbottom said on the promotion race. "It may be us and Boro but Luton and MIllwall won again, and Blackburn.

"The gap isn't going to stay the same, the challengers may not. So we have to look after ourselves. Make sure we get the wins and if not, get the points."

Heckingbottom revealed the slight tactical tweak he had employed to make the difference against Slaven Bilic's side, who are now eighth in the table.

"We changed slightly in how we pressed and went after the ball, we committed one body fewer to pay Watford that respect," Heckingbottom added.

"They've got such an athletic front four. I think if we left two thirds of the pitch space for those players to be receiving balls, that's where they're so dangerous.