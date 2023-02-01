Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie is closing in on a return to peak form at exactly the right moment, manager Paul Heckingbottom suspects, as the club prepares to reignite its push for promotion from the Championship.

Despite being plagued by injuries this season and undergoing surgery to repair a hernia, McBurnie enters Saturday’s game at Rotherham searching for his 11th goal of the campaign having found the back of the net during last weekend’s FA Cup draw with Wrexham.

McBurnie’s effort in north Wales was his first since the beginning of November, when he netted twice during a 5-2 victory over leaders Burnley. Although Heckingbottom admitted that will fill the Scotland international with confidence, his overall performance at the Racecourse Ground proved an even greater source of encouragement for the 45-year-old and his staff.

Oli McBurnie has been in fine form for Sheffield United this season: George Wood/Getty Images

“For Oli, it was important to get the minutes,” Heckingbottom told The Star, confirming McBurnie was withdrawn just before the hour mark as part of a predetermined strategy. “To get 60 minutes, that was good. Really good. You can see he’s closer.”

With Daniel Jebbison facing a three match ban after being sent-off during the fourth round tie, McBurnie’s combative display against Phil Parkinson’s men should go some way towards allaying Heckingbottom’s fears that he could be left short of attacking option after United failed to sign a replacement for Reda Khadra before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. Although news that Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye will be staying at Bramall Lane inevitably dominated the new agenda there during the closing stages of the window, Heckingbottom confirmed last month that he only agreed to terminate Khadra’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion after being assured he could re-enter the market. However, after warning that any deal must fit within the “favourable” parameters agreed with the Germany under-21 international’s employers, Heckingbottom then saw his hopes dashed when it emerged United had been handed a transfer embargo by the English Football League. The punishment was triggered when United failed to adhere to the repayment schedule they negotiated with a rival team during a previous deal which predates Heckingbottom’s appointment.

“We know what Oli can do, what he’s capable of,” said Heckingbottom, whose side are second in the table. “He’s important for us.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (centre) is pleased with the striker's progress: Darren Staples / Sportimage

