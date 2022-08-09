The 18-year-old, who earlier this summer helped the Young Lions win the under-19 European Championships, made the admission after The Star revealed last month that officials from the CSA are considering offering him the chance to earn a place in John Herdman’s World Cup squad.

Herdman led Les Rouges to only their second ever finals five months ago. Beating Jamaica, another team Jebbison is eligible to represent, saw them reach the tournament in Qatar.

Daniel Jebbison can play for England, Canada or Jamaica: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“Canada, it’s a very hard decision for me to make, honestly it is,” he said. “I’m enjoying it with England, really enjoying it in fact. But who knows what will happen? What I do know is that it’s a really tough decision and one that has to be made. But it’s also one we haven’t really spoken about yet.”

Jebbison, who could start his second match of the campaign when United face West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night, is expected to consult with his family and friends within the game before deciding what to do. Born in Oakville, Ontario, his mother is British while his father is Jamaican.

Daniel Jebbison is expected to feature at The Hawthorns: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Before then, Jebbison admits he is focused on preparing for the first round tie at The Hawthorns; a match which could see James McAtee, a recent loan signing from Manchester City, make his debut for the visitors.

“The cup is something good to look forward to,” said Jebbison, who spearheaded United’s attack at Watford during this term’s opening round of matches. “It’s another competition, other than the league. This is a great opportunity for lads like us to express ourselves in games and get ourselves in the line-up for the big games in the league.”