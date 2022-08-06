The conversation afterwards focused on the power, purpose and precision Paul Heckingbottom’s side produced en route towards a victory which was far more convincing than the scoreline would suggest.

Indeed, after Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge had both converted during the early exchanges, the hosts could even afford the luxury of missing a penalty as they recorded their maiden win of the new season.

“What really pleased me, looking back, was how we dealt with their threat,” said Heckingbottom, who saw Anel Ahmedhodzic catch the eye on his debut. “Set plays, they are better than anyone at them. But we were reat, with and without the ball.”

Modern day football is obsessed with possession, as players are encouraged to take thousands of touches when one or two will do. The fallacy of this theory was illustrated in only the seventh minute when Ndiaye, using the muscle he has piled on during the summer recess, scored the goal which put United on course for all three points.

Wes Foderingham, whose job is to stop chances rather than create them, claimed the assist; launching a long punt upfield towards Rhian Brewster, who did enough to distract two Millwall defenders. As the ball bounced loose, the Senegal international held off Murray Wallace before producing a clinical finish to beat the advancing Bartosz Bialkowski.

His adrenaline pumping, Ndiaye went close again soon after, demonstrating he has sacrificed none of his skill in order to bulk up in the gym by dancing through a crowded penalty area before clipping a shot just wide.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United (r) celebrates scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane against Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Berge added another midway through the first period, aided and abetted by another piece of woeful Millwall decision-making. But after being presented with an opportunity to put the contest to bed before the half-time oranges were even peeled, Oliver Norwood saw a spot-kick saved by Bialkowski.

Suspicions that Berge - excellent here - is destined for the exit door before the transfer window closes were fuelled by James McAtee’s arrival from Manchester City earlier in the week. With fellow loanees Reda Khadra and Tommy Doyle, also borrowed from the Premier League champions, joining Ndiaye in United’s squad, Heckingbottom could soon be forced to consider altering formation in order to keep all of the attacking talent now at his disposal happy and engaged.

But the back three United have employed for most of the past six seasons served them well enough here, with new signing Ahedhodzic demonstrating he has quickly grasped the role of an overlapping centre-half by producing a delightful touch to bamboozle Cresswell after meandering forward.

His shot was off target but Berge’s wasn’t, after he was found by John Fleck following yet another mistake by the youngster. Imperious against Stoke City last weekend, poor Cresswell looked inept only seven days later.

lliman Ndiaye was also in target for Sheffield United: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

The change in United, following Monday’s defeat at Watford, was also evident.

“It’s important to get the result,” Heckingbottom said. “I expect us to perform well and be forcing the issue. We did. We showed intent.”

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark, Norwood, Fleck (Osborn 71), Berge, Ndiaye (Jebbison 66), Brewster (Sharp 66). Not used: Amissah, Khadra, Lowe, McAtee.

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Cooper, Afobe, Mitchell, Malone, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bennett (Olaofe 81), Saville (Burey 81). Not used: Long, Hutchinson, Evans, Muller, Topalloj.

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates his first of the season: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).