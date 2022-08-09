Tommy Doyle, Reda Khadra and James McAtee, who became the latest addition to a talent hoard already boasting Sander Berge when his temporary transfer from Manchester City was finalised last week, will all be expecting to command lead roles this season rather than watch it unfold from the bench.

So an idea was floated: Heckingbottom might be preparing to operate with a lone centre-forward supported by three creative specialists. It seemed an obvious switch to make, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Berge’s presence at Bramall Lane beyond the transfer window. Both the Norway international’s agents, and some purporting to operate on behalf of his employers, are believed to be sounding out potential buyers across England and Europe.

Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion would represent the perfect opportunity to road test any new strategy. Assuming, of course, Heckingbottom is actually planning anything different. Which it has transpired he isn’t. For the time being, anyway.

“We know they are good players,” said Heckingbottom, confirming United will change personnel to suit certain games rather than systems. “But we are playing a certain way. Our form is good and we are just trying to add to it.

“Tommy brings certain qualities with him, as we all know, and he can join things up. Reda has got his pace and ability in one-on-one situations. James has that calmness and quality in the final third.”

Christian Kabasele of Watford and Reda Khadra of Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

With Khadra, McAtee and Doyle all acquired on loan, Heckingbottom’s reluctance to tinker with a way of doing things which has served United pretty well over the past few seasons is understandable. Khadra is expected to arrive on a permanent basis if promotion is achieved, with Brighton and Hove Albion thought to have insisted upon a purchase agreement being written into the deal which saw him arrive in South Yorkshire.

But neither McAtee nor Doyle, who like the teenager is also attached to the reigning Premier League champions, are likely to be sold at the end of the campaign. Which means Heckingbottom would be taking a huge tactical gamble in order to simply develop somebody else’s player.

Still, given the need to keep all three of them engaged, not to mention convince Berge that it is in his best interests to stick around for another nine months at least, the 44-year-old could have a decision to make soon. Particularly as Pep Guardiola, his counterpart at the Etihad Stadium, will want Doyle and McAtee to experience regular first team football. Even if he hasn’t written that into City’s contract with United.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“We’ll look to get McAtee minutes and we’ve got other guys who need them as well,” Stuart McCall, Heckingbottom’s assistant, acknowledged after briefing the media on United’s plans for The Hawthorns. “It won’t be a raft of changes. But there are guys on the bench that need game time. Reda comes into that bracket as well, Tommy is knocking on the door to get involved soon and the same as Bash (Chris Basham). Let’s take that into the game.”

As McCall conceded, United will make changes for the visit to The Hawthorns. Doyle is still recovering from the muscle injury he sustained during pre-season. But both Khadra and McAtee are both likely to make their full debuts having been unused substitutes during last weekend’s win over Millwall. Iliman Ndiaye and Berge, who netted the two goals which saw Heckingbottom’s men bounce back from their opening day defeat at Watford, could be rested ahead of Sunday’s trip to Middlesbrough; the team now led by his predecessor Chris Wilder.

Sander Berge of Sheffield Utd (r) celebrates his goal against Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We’re really drilling down on the detail,” Heckingbottom continued, explaining why Khadra has been used sparingly so far. “We want to bring in players who know their jobs inside out. That’s why we made the substitutions we did against Watord, with people like Ben Osborn and Billy (Sharp) coming in. We’ve got that work to do, and we are doing it, with people like Reda and James.”

Berge is also expected to be absent, with Club Brugge understood to have made another approach for his services after failing in a bid to capture him towards the end of last month. Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have refused to discuss the Norwegian’s position, apart from making it plain they would resist the temptation to cash in. Despite diplomatically distancing themselves from any potential sale, privately they will be aware that United are tempted to try and recoup some of their £22m investment in Berge, who has now netted six times in his last 16 competitive outings.

What is certain, however, is that the Belgians are unlikely to be able to offer anything near the £35m release clause teams must trigger in order to guarantee Berge’s release.

McCall watched West Brom draw with Wilder’s men on the opening weekend of the season, conceding they deserved to take something from the fixture. Confirming Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie and Doyle have all made progress in their respective battles for fitness over the past 48 hours, he also warned United’s latest opponents appear to be approaching their best form after also taking a point from this week’s meeting with Watford. Ismaila Coulibaly has undergone a procedure to “clean up” a knee, McCall said.

“West Brom were the better side in that one,” he added. “If they’d taken their chances then they’d hace won the game. I saw them up at Boro and, although first-half they weren’t really at it, Steve (Bruce, West Brom’s manager) clearly got into them and they did much better in the second.”

James McAtee signs for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage