Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye and Rhys Norrington-Davies of Wales are both hopeful of booking places in their respective countries' squads for the tournament in Qatar, with goalkeeper Adam Davies also featuring in Robert Page’s plans.

Although injury has forced Davies to miss United’s opening two games, including last weekend’s win over Millwall, both his compatriot and Ndiaye featured against the visitors from London with the latter claiming the opening goal of a 2-0 victory.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie at West Bromwich Albion, which is quickly followed by a trip to Middlesbrough, Heckingbottom insisted United can reap the benefits of the duo’s potential involvement in the greatest footballing show on earth.

“They’ve got a World Cup to play for and go for,” he said. “They should have the bit really between their teeth. It’s the chance of a lifetime and it should be a great season for them because of that.”

Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Rhys Norrington Davies of Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Ndiaye received his first call-up from the reigning African champions over the summer, appearing as a substitute during their win over Benin in June.

“Iliman loved his experience with them,” Heckingbottom said. “He was very proud, as you would expect, and the same goes for his family.

"We were proud of him too, the same as all of the other players who play for their countries.”