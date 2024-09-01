Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder hails “proper Sheffield United performance” as Blades end long home hoodoo with Watford win

Chris Wilder hailed what he believed was a “proper Sheffield United performance” as his side ended their long home hoodoo with a welcome win over previous pacesetters Watford at Bramall Lane. The Hornets arrived with a 100 per cent record this season but were blunted by the Blades thanks to a winner in the second minute of the game.

Callum O’Hare’s cross was deflected into his own goal by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who later saved a penalty from Kieffer Moore, while Vakoun Bayo missed a sitter for the visitors and Ryan Andrews later hit the outside of the Blades’ left-hand post. Tom Cleverley, the Watford manager, admitted that a Blades victory was the right result as his side failed to pass the “challenge” posed by playing at Bramall Lane.

Asked about his jubilant celebration after the full time whistle, Wilder - who had an 11-game spell in charge at Vicarage Road last year - said: “It was nothing regarding the opposition. Everybody's listened to bits and pieces regarding my opinion on Tom and my time at Watford where I met a lot of good people. In a way I enjoyed it and learned a lot and I felt sorry for the supporters at times. It’s a good club but this is my club and the game was there to be won.

“We did a lot of things right, in and out of possession. I believe we controlled the game and out of possession where we had to fight, we did that. I thought we got the balance absolutely spot on and that set alight our supporters. When I talk about a proper Sheffield United performance and a feel to it which I loved from the first minute right the way through against really good opposition. "We talked before about the lessons learned against QPR. I thought the game was nice and compact from our point of view and it was always going to be one mistake, one long ball, something happens or someone puts it in the top corner. But I thought the correct result was the win for the home team today, against a team that’s obviously started the season very well.”