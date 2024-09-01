Sheffield United ended their long wait for a home league win with a battling victory over Watford at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The Blades had not won here in league action since they beat Brentford back in December but took the points thanks to Callum O’Hare’s second-minute winner.
It could have been more comfortable for the Blades as Kieffer Moore missed a penalty soon after after Oliver Arblaster was fouled in the box, while away goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was by far the most troubled of the two on the field. It was at times a fiery clash that fittingly ended with a post-match melee that saw players from both sides pulled apart.
Here’s how we rated United’s players as they signed off for the international break in style...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.