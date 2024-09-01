Sheffield United player ratings gallery as Blades end long hoodoo with battling display v Watford

Sheffield United player ratings from battling Watford win

Sheffield United ended their long wait for a home league win with a battling victory over Watford at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The Blades had not won here in league action since they beat Brentford back in December but took the points thanks to Callum O’Hare’s second-minute winner.

It could have been more comfortable for the Blades as Kieffer Moore missed a penalty soon after after Oliver Arblaster was fouled in the box, while away goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was by far the most troubled of the two on the field. It was at times a fiery clash that fittingly ended with a post-match melee that saw players from both sides pulled apart.

Here’s how we rated United’s players as they signed off for the international break in style...

Will have had his heart in his mouth when Bayo's lobbed effort sailed over his head and bounced wide but apart from that, and one dominant punch later on, there was not a great deal for the new boy to really do in the home goal as his defenders protected him superbly

Will have had his heart in his mouth when Bayo's lobbed effort sailed over his head and bounced wide but apart from that, and one dominant punch later on, there was not a great deal for the new boy to really do in the home goal as his defenders protected him superbly | Sportimage

Played an hour before making way for Jamie Shackleton and looked tidy. Threw himself into tackles with total commitment and was useful on the ball as well, looking more 'natural' going forward despite a few misplaced passes at times. Looks a good signing on the evidence so far and you'd imagine he'll only get better when he gets up to full speed | Sportimage

Kept his place at centre-half with Jack Robinson still out but was caught flat-footed by a good ball to send Bayo clear, although he somehow fudged his finish and lobbed it wide of Cooper's goal. Otherwise he was impenetrable and used every ounce of his experience to help the Blades see out the game. Also gave Jebbison a rough ride when he came on, which won't have gone unappreciated by the home fans | Sportimage

In a slightly unfamiliar role on the left of defence but earned a thunderous roar when he sprinted back to snuff out the danger as Bayo looked to go clear on goal and level for the visitors. Harshly booked late on as he marauded forward and lost the ball, but didn't look like a player pining to be elsewhere after the deadline Photo: Bruce Rollinson

