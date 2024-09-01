Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Cleverley admitted his Watford side could not “pass the challenge” posed by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon after acknowledging that the Blades’ 1-0 win was the right result. The Hornets arrived in South Yorkshire with a 100% per cent record from their games up to that point but were beaten thanks to goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann’s early own goal, in just the second minute.

The game could have turned in the first half when Vakoun Bayo missed a sitter when one-on-one just minutes before United’s Kieffer Moore saw a penalty saved by Bachmann, but United kept a clean sheet against a side who had scored 15 goals in their opening three matches and went into the international break having given fans their first home league win since early December last year.

“If you summarise the result I think it was a fair one,” admitted Cleverley. “We have to acknowledge when that's the case. It was a poor start to the game and then both teams had their share of good chances. Credit to them, they kept possession well and knocked us out of rhythm. We have to be better at trying to be patient and make no technical mistakes.

“You don't create a gameplan to start 1-0 down so it's difficult at a place like this. They can take fewer risks, be patient with their possession because they're already a goal ahead. It's not ideal and it's something we'll address. We couldn't find that killer instinct. That's not been the case so far this season. We need to address why we couldn't break that down. I’m disappointed that we went out with a little bit of a whimper.

“This is the challenge for our players. We've come a long way in the last five games and the next level is to come to places like this and feel like mentally you belong here and dominate games. We didn't pass that challenge but it's a process we'll strive for.”

The game felt nervy in the moment for United as they looked to see out their lead more successfully than their previous appearance at Bramall Lane in the league, which saw them squander a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with QPR. But home goalkeeper Michael Cooper was rarely tested and Ryan Andrews’ shot from long range, which hit the post, was the closest that the visitors came to an equaliser.

“Although we weren't at our best, how much it meant to them is paying us a lot of respect,” the former England international added. “And that shows how far we've come in a short space of time. I don't think we were too respectful.”

The game also ended in a melee involving players from both sides after a couple of previous flashpoints, including one which saw former Blades striker Daniel Jebbison get in a tangle with United loanee Harry Souttar.

“They were managing the game very well and that was frustrating for us,” said Cleverley. “If you take a bit of needle out of the game I don't think that would please many fans. It was an entertaining game that probably boiled over a bit but nothing that was too much.”