Sheffield United staying humble ahead of Luton Town test despite contrasting fortunes since Prem relegation

When Sheffield United walk out at Luton Town tomorrow, the Championship’s second-placed team against the one rock bottom, the wider footballing world will be expecting a comfortable away victory. But United’s players have been warned against any complacency at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters dropped out of the Premier League alongside the Blades last season - after putting up a better fight than United in terms of retaining their top-flight status - but have found things much tougher this time around, falling to the bottom of the Championship table after winning just seven games so far. Rob Edwards was sacked last month after four straight defeats in the Championship, with Matt Bloomfield appointed as his successor.

Despite losing the likes of Ross Barkley from their squad last season Luton still have the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Marvelous Nakamba and Carlton Morris on their roster and with a lively home crowd that get behind their players no matter the situation, boss Chris Wilder will warn his Blades not to take anything for granted.

“Luton Town is always a difficult place to go,” Wilder said. “Kenilworth Road, as we all know. You have to have that tough mindset. Their away form has not been great but their home form has been better and so we have to make sure we're right in so many ways. We're expecting Luton to be at their best.

“They've still got some good players and we expect their best effort. When their support gets going they can be a 12th man so we have to make sure we control our emotions and we get the result we're all after. But I'm not looking at it as top-ish v bottom. It's Luton v Sheffield United and it'll be a tough game on every level.”