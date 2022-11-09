Sheffield United stars throw support behind "really tough" staff challenge for good cause

The United team, led by sports science guru Nathan Winder, have committed to cycling at least 10km or running 3km each day for a month to raise money and awareness of Prostate Cancer, building on the good work done in previous years by both the Blades and other football teams.

Inspired by their South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United, where Stephen Gilpin and Ross Burbeary set themselves the target of running 10km every day back in 2018, the challenge has become an annual event – with United nearing their £5,000 target this year.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom and assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester are contributing, along with the likes of goalkeeping coach Matt Duke, kitman Adam Geelan and strength and conditioning coach Lee McMahon, with a number of Blades players and other staff donating to the cause.

"It's huge, especially for them,” one contributor, defender Enda Stevens, told The Star. “I’ve in the gym with them on the bike and done that session and it is not easy to be doing it every day.

"It's a great cause and it brings them together but it's really tough. I don't think I could do it, I'll tell you that now! I wouldn't be too keen. But they're doing a fantastic job and hopefully they can get the money they want to raise.”

Sheffield United's staff are reaching the end of their fundraising effort for Prostate Cancer UK

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prostate-united-2022-24261.