Ollie Norwood, the influential Sheffield United midfielder, will be available to face Cardiff City this weekend despite picking up his fifth booking of the season in midweek.

Norwood was cautioned late in United’s 1-0 home defeat to local rivals Rotherham United, triggering fears amongst some sections of support that he would now be suspended for this weekend's trip to Wales.

But, barring injury or illness, the former Northern Ireland international will be available to continue his 100 per cent appearance record for the Blades this season because the threshold for five bookings, triggering a one-match ban, expired after 19 league games. The Millers clash was United’s 20th game of the Championship campaign.

The next threshold for Norwood to avoid is 10 league bookings, before the 37th league match of the campaign. Oli McBurnie picked up a one-match ban earlier this season for reaching the five-booking mark.