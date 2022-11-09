Iliman Ndiaye’s World Cup dream remains alive and well, despite the Sheffield United starlet apparently being omitted from a Senegal squad list presented online as their final decision for Qatar 2022.

A number of sites and online aggregators shared a Senegal squad graphic, with Ndiaye’s name omitted, online, suggesting it was Aliou Cisse’s final squad for the World Cup later this month.

But the graphic is actually an old squad list for an African Cup of Nations selection. Sadio Mane, the Senegal superstar, has seen his participation at Qatar thrown into doubt after picking up an injury in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen last night.

Cisse is set to name his final squad for the Qatar World Cup on Friday, November 11, and his side have been tipped by Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland to shine. "I think Senegal will do really well," he said

"They are a strong team and they have so many strong players. So I think Senegal will do the best out of [the African countries]."

