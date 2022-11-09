Sheffield United are keeping tabs on a Leeds United midfielder catching the eye north of the border, according to reports in Scotland this week.

Stuart McKinstry, a 20-year-old midfielder, has impressed after rejoining former youth club Motherwell on loan from Elland Road and with his contract expiring at the end of the summer, The Scottish Sun report that Leeds chiefs are considering offering him an extension to ward off apparent interest from United and Championship rivals Stoke City.

McKinstry’s form has earned him a call-up to the Scotland U21 squad and he reportedly shares an agent with George Baldock, the Blades’ wing-back. If United do make a move for McKinstry, they will likely lean on the pathway to first-team football they can offer rather than any financial benefits.

Despite only featuring twice for Leeds’ first team, McKinstry insists he has no regrets over the move south of the border. “I have 100 per cent benefited from going down there,” he has said previously. “It was a hard move at the time, being a Motherwell fan and not wanting to leave, but I saw how big an opportunity it was, and how big a club it was.

“It was a hard time, but I got through it. I had a lot of good days and a lot of bad days but to have those days where they were special, it made it all worthwhile, and it was a good time. I loved the three years I was there, even if there were some bad days. It made me stronger as a person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad