It took a 98th-minute equaliser from Ollie Norwood to earn a draw at home to Blackpool on Saturday and prevent their recent results looking even worse, although Paul Heckingbottom’s side are still second in the division after being overtaken at the top by Burnley.

But their position in the promotion picture looks a lot less solid than it did going into the international break, when they were two points clear of second and five ahead of third.

So, we looked at the data compiled by experts at FiveThirtyEight, who use a statistical model to predict the outcomes of seasons, to see how they now picture the promotion race ending and the impact United’s recent results have had on their hopes of getting back into the promised land of the Premier League.

Each side has a percentage probability of being relegated, making the play-offs and being promoted. And here, in reverse order, is how the experts predict the Championship season will pan out… will they be proved right?

1. Predicted Championship table

2. 24th Hull City (relegated) Relegation chances: 53%. Play-offs: 1%. Promoted: <1%

3. 23rd Huddersfield Town (relegated) Relegation chances: 44%. Play-offs: 2%. Promoted: <1%

4. 22nd Rotherham United (relegated) Relegation chances: 33%. Play-offs: 3%. Promoted: 1%