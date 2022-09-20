The defender has been a revelation since returning to English football at Bramall Lane in the summer, establishing himself as a firm fans’ favourite so early into his United career after helping Paul Heckingbottom’s side to the top of the Championship going into the current international break.

Ahmedhodzic was scheduled to jet off and represent his country against Monenegro and Romania over the break, before reporting back to United’s Shirecliffe training base ahead of their next game against Birmingham City.

But his availability for the forseeable future has been thrown into doubt after his his national association reported on Tuesday morning that Ahmedhodzic has ruptured a thigh muscle and “will not be available to the head coach Ivayl Petev in the matches against Montenegro and Romania.”

The Bosnian FA added that Ahmedhodzic is expected to miss “at least four weeks” because of the injury, which would represent another significant blow to Heckingbottom’s men in an already-depleted defensive area.

Although United have Chris Basham to deputise in Ahmedhodzic’s position, the United veteran had been playing out of position at left centre-half in recent games with Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark all injured.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United holds off Alan Browne of Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Rhys Norrington-Davies, who had performed admirably in that position, was forced to revert to wing-back after injuries to Enda Stevens, Max Lowe and Ben Osborn.