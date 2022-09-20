Former Sheffield United favourite David Unsworth lands first managerial role as he replaces Sheffield Wednesday icon
David Unsworth, the former Sheffield United defender, has landed his first senior managerial role after succeeding Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan at Oldham Athletic.
The 48-year-old, who helped United win promotion to the Premier League in 2005/06 before ironically helping to relegate them a year later after moving to Wigan Athletic, has joined Oldham after eight years with Everton, as manager of their U23s and director of their academy.
Unsworth also took charge of the Toffees' first team on a couple of occasions, overseeing the final game of the 2015-16 campaign and for a month during the 2017-18 season, and said of the Oldham role: "This is the perfect job for me and I'm hugely excited to be joining the club at this time.
"I've had opportunities to become a first-team manager at a number of clubs over the past three of four years but they haven't felt quite right.
"I genuinely think this club is a sleeping giant, one that can climb up not just one league, but two or three, in a short space of time."
Unsworth replaces Sheridan in the Boundary Park hotseat, with the Wednesday icon subsequently announcing his retirement from management after 415 games in charge of Oldham.
Speaking after the 3-2 win over Eastleigh in his final game in charge, Sheridan said: "I won't manage another team… I don't think I'll get the opportunity anyway. I love football. It's looked after me. I just feel that my age and for me to try to be happier it is time to concentrate on other things.”