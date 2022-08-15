Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Baldock believes his Sheffield United teammate and close pal Sander Berge can be the best player in the Championship “by quite a way” on his day – before insisting the “unstoppable” Norwegian international can get even better.

Berge scored his second goal of the season on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, amid continued speculation about his future.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the transfer deadline more than two weeks away, the former Genk midfielder continues to be linked with a move back to Belgium with Club Brugge, who are still to make an offer that would tempt the Bramall Lane board to do business.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has repeatedly stated his hope that Berge isn’t sold, believing his presence is key in the Blades’ promotion hopes and reminding journalists – and the club’s directors – that it would be impossible to find a replacement if their star man is prised away.

And Baldock said: “I'm really close to Sander, we speak a lot and I'm a firm believer that when he's on it, he can be the best player in this league by quite a way.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United with teammate George Baldock: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He's unstoppable sometimes and even his goal [at Boro], where he squared the defender up … as soon as he got half a yard of space, I've seen it so many times in training that I knew it was going in before he even shot.

“He's a real threat and I think he's getting better and better with more confidence. So I still think we've got the best to come from him. But he's an amazing player.

“He's got goals in him but he's such a top, top player because he can play multiple positions. At the minute the manager wants him a bit further forward and he's developing his game to suit that.

“He works so hard and has goals in him. And I'm sure we'll see many more.”