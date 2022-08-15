Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Connell has missed two years of football since going under the knife to correct a knee issue, with his absence down the left of defence coinciding with the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Liverpudlian remains very much a fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane, with supporters desperate to see him pull on a red and white shirt once again.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has been coy about O’Connell’s progress, repeatedly insisting there is no pressure from his side over his rehabilitation.

And O’Connell, speaking as a guest on United’s SUTV Live channel alongside former teammate and great friend Mark Duffy, revealed: “I’m still working hard every day to try and get back, that goes without saying.

“It’s been a tough two years, it’s been a rollercoaster and you get some good days and some bad. But I think now it’s just a case of taking it slow, so I don’t have any more setbacks. That’s probably the best thing for me to do, is just take it slow now and try and crack on and get back playing.

“It’s lonely when you’re in the gym every single day and you see the lads out training and playing at the Lane. It’s tough, that’s what I love, to play football. I’m working hard every day to try and get back.”

Jack O’Connell of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Asked if there was a timescale for his return, O’Connell added: “I don’t think so, no. Because I’ve tried to do that in the past and got a bit giddy and had a setback. For now, it’s just taking it slow and making sure I’m going upwards.

“I’m in the gym every single day, and I’ve been taking some of the injured lads. The manager pulled me and said he’d like me to take some of the sessions, so that’s been good, I’ve felt part of the team putting them through their paces. I’m not back running, but I don’t think it’s far away.”

The defender completed a sports science degree before his injury but insists he still has the “hunger” to resume his professional playing career, after resolving to watch more United games this season.

Jack O'Connell of Sheffield United has not played since September 2020: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Last year, I was still really disappointed not being able to play so it was hard for me to watch [from the sidelines],” O’Connell added.

“But this year, I really want to be a part of the group and try and bring anything I can to the lads.

“The lads have been unbelievable, and to be fair so have the coaching staff and all the physios. They’ve been really good with me. I just want to get back to playing and I think all the lads want that as well and the manager too. We’ll just see how it goes.

“I know I’ve still got that hunger to get back. I know it’s been two years but honestly, I’m working hard every single day to get back.”